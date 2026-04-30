Russia has no plans to leave OPEC+, says Deputy Prime Minister Novak

MINERALNYE VODY, April 30. /TASS/. Russia has no plans to leave OPEC+, as the agreement helps mitigate oil market risks during times of crisis, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"As the largest oil-producing country, we have no plans to leave this cooperation because we believe it effectively mitigates oil market risks during a crisis, allows us to maintain our investment strategy, industry development prospects, and ongoing cooperation between countries," he said.

Novak assured that OPEC+ countries will continue to work together despite the UAE's withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+.

"We will continue to work together. I think each country will speak for itself," he said.

Earlier this week the it was reported that the UAE had made a decision to exit OPEC and OPEC+ effective May 1, 2026.