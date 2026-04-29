Serbia receives gas on most favorable terms in Europe — minister

MINERALNYE VODY, April 29. /TASS/. Serbia is currently receiving gas on the most favorable terms in Europe, Nenad Popovic, Minister without Portfolio in the Serbian government in charge of international economic cooperation, said at the plenary session of the Caucasus Investment Forum.

"On the other hand, energy is a very important element of our cooperation with Russia. Serbia is currently a very attractive country for investment and thanks to this fact we receive the best prices for energy (energy resources - TASS) from Russia. Indeed, thanks to the agreement between our two presidents, President Putin and President Vucic, Serbia receives the cheapest gas in Europe. The cheapest, under the best terms," he said.

The minister added that Serbia also enjoys reliable gas supplies. Popovic noted that today Germany and Austria receive gas at 3-5 times the price of Serbia.

The Caucasus Investment Forum is taking place on April 28-30 at the MinvodyExpo International Exhibition Center in the Stavropol Region.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian Government, the Economic Development Ministry and the Government of the Stavropol Region. TASS is the forum’s media partner.