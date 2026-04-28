Gold price down below $4,650 per troy ounce first since April 13

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The price of gold futures contracts for June 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange has declined below $4,650 per troy ounce for the first time since April 13, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 8:40 a.m. Moscow time (5:40 a.m. GMT) the gold price was down by 1.12% at $4,641.3 per troy ounce.

As of 8:45 a.m. Moscow time (5:45 a.m. GMT) the price of gold was down by 1.19% at $4,638 per ounce. Meanwhile, the price of silver futures contracts for May 2026 delivery was down by 2.52% at $73.135 per troy ounce.