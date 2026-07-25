MELITOPOL, July 25. /TASS/. Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky described the Ukrainian strike on recreation centers in Kirillovka as an outrageous crime characteristic of the Kiev authorities.

"The enemy saw and understood exactly whom it was targeting, deliberately striking civilians. This is an outrageous crime characteristic only of the Ukrainian regime. Unfortunately, for them this is a war in which they are unable to confront an equal opponent, so they hunt civilians, women, and children," he wrote on Max.

He reported earlier that Ukrainian forces attacked tourist recreation centers in Kirillovka in the Zaporozhye Region overnight, killing eight people, including two children. A total of 14 people were injured, including three children.

"Last night, tourist recreation centers in the urban-type settlement of Kirillovka in the Melitopol municipal district came under a terrorist attack by the enemy. At this point, 14 people are known to have been injured, including three children. Eight people were killed, including two children," the governor said.