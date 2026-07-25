MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 1,060 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, the Defense Ministry said.

"Air defense systems shot down eight guided aerial bombs and 1,060 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, since the start of the special military operation, Russian forces have destroyed a total of 673 aircraft, 284 helicopters, 189,475 unmanned aerial vehicles, 667 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,305 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,766 multiple rocket launcher combat vehicles, 35,903 field artillery guns and mortars, and 67,404 special military vehicles.

Ukrainian armed forces units lost about 1,480 service members in the special military operation zone over the past day.

According to the ministry, Ukrainian losses totaled more than 265 troops in the area of responsibility of the North battlegroup, up to 215 in the West battlegroup’s area, more than 200 in the South battlegroup’s area, up to 385 in the Center battlegroup’s are, up to 365 in the East battlegroup’ s area, and more than 50 in the Dnepr battlegroup’s area.

The ministry added that Russian forces struck logistics centers, production facilities, and storage sites for Ukrainian long-range drones, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas over the past day.

"Operational-tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces struck logistics centers, production facilities, and storage sites for long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, fuel and energy, transport, and port infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 152 areas," the ministry said.