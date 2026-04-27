Nornickel maintains 2026 production outlook

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Nornickel has maintained its production outlook for 2026, the company’s First Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Evgeny Fyodorov said.

"Taking into account all measures being implemented to improve operational efficiency, the company confirms its 2026 metals production forecast at the level previously announced," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

In 2026, the company expects to produce 2.415-2.465 mln ounces of palladium and 616,000-636,000 ounces of platinum. Nickel output may reach 193,000-203,000 tons, while copper production (excluding the Trans-Baikal division) is projected at 336,000-356,000 tons.

Nornickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company. Production assets of the Nornickel Group are located in Russia in the Norilsk industrial district, on the Kola Peninsula and in the Trans-Baikal Territory, as well as in Finland.

The main shareholders of Nornickel are Interros, owned by Vladimir Potanin (37%), and Rusal, founded by Oleg Deripaska (26.39%).