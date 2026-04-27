Sibur to launch n-butyllithium production in Voronezh in 1H 2026 — board member

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Sibur will launch the production of n-butyllithium, a key special component in the production of tires and road surfaces, in the Russian city of Voronezh in the first half of this year, a member of the board and executive director Pavel Lyakhovich said in an interview with TASS.

"We will launch n-butyllithium production in Voronezh in the first half of this year using our technology," he said.

The company previously announced it would invest several billion rubles in the construction of an n-butyllithium production facility. The project with a capacity of 350 tons is scheduled for completion in 2026.

N-butyllithium is a key catalyst for the production of thermoplastic elastomers and synthetic rubbers. The new facility will ensure technological independence for the production of these products and open up opportunities for the development of the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries. Until 2022, n-butyllithium was imported primarily from Europe, and it is now supplied from other countries.

Sibur is a vertically integrated gas processing and petrochemical company in Russia, with production facilities across various regions. The company sells its products to customers in the fuel and energy sector, automotive manufacturing, construction, consumer goods manufacturing, chemicals, and other industries.