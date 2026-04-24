Europe has pumped 3 bcm of gas into UGS facilities for next winter

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Net pumping of gas by EU countries into underground gas storage (UGS) facilities since the beginning of the summer season in April 2026 has reached almost 3 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS calculations based on Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

Currently, European underground gas storage facilities are 30.82% full, containing around 33.8 bcm of gas.

The European Commission requests EU members to make sure their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year. Moreover, 10% flexibility is allowed in the event of difficult UGS filling conditions. Thus, net injection into European storage facilities by the start of the 2026-2027 autumn-winter period must reach at least 68 bcm to meet the filling standard. In the previous year, Europe only managed to achieve a figure of around 55 bcm.