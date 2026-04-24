Russia lays down minesweeper Dmitry Glukhov at St. Petersburg shipyard

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. A new minesweeper, the Dmitry Glukhov, has been laid down at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation in St. Petersburg. The vessel is named in honor of Hero of the Soviet Union Captain 3rd Rank Dmitry Glukhov, who took part in the defense of Sevastopol, a TASS correspondent reports.

"The construction of these ships is an excellent example of the successful cooperation between the customer, designer, and builder. The operation and combat use of these ships in our Navy have become a significant step in enhancing mine countermeasure capabilities," Admiral Vladimir Vorobyov said at the keel-laying ceremony. Following tradition, a plaque commemorating the date and place of the vessel’s construction was attached to a part of the future minesweeper’s keel framing.

The Dmitry Glukhov minesweeper is the sixteenth ship of Project 12700 Alexandrit to be built at the Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard. Nine of these ships are already serving in the Russian Navy, and seven more are currently at various stages of construction at the shipyard.

Project 12700 Alexandrit was developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau for the Russian Navy. These ships belong to a new generation of minesweeping forces and are designed to counter naval mines. The minesweepers can detect mines both in the water and on the seabed without entering the danger zone. The ship’s displacement is 890 tons, its speed is 16.5 knots, and the crew comprises 44.