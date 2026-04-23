Internet outages in Russia linked to preventing terrorist threats — Putin

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. Internet outages in major Russian cities are linked to preventing terrorist threats, taken as a measure to ensure the safety of the country's citizens, which is always a priority, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized at a meeting with the Cabinet.

The Russian leader drew attention to internet problems that people face in large cities of the country. "Not often, but, unfortunately, this happens: I mean some problems and outages in the operation of the internet in large metropolitan areas," the president indicated.

"Of course, if this is related to operational work to prevent terrorist attacks, and we know that, unfortunately, we sometimes miss such strikes, and, of course, ensuring the safety of people, our children, loved ones, and every citizen of Russia will always be a priority," he emphasized.