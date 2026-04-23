General AI just few years away — Russian presidential administration

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The development of artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming years will depend less and less on humans as AI transitions to independent evolution, Russian presidential administration deputy head Maxim Oreshkin said while speaking at a lecture as part of the open expert dialogue "Higher Education in the New Technological Era."

"Artificial intelligence in a computer is no longer just a program launched by a human; it is beginning to control the computer itself, taking control of the keyboard, mouse, and so on. It controls the operating system in the same way a human controls it. What we are gradually approaching, and it is just around the corner, is the transition to a model of independent evolution of artificial intelligence, where AI can solve the problem of improving itself. This is the path to so-called general artificial intelligence, when its development will depend little on humans," Oreshkin noted.

According to him, the transition to general artificial intelligence is a matter of just a few years.