Silver price down below $75 per troy ounce first since April 13

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. The price of silver futures contracts for May 2026 delivery on the Comex exchange (a division of the New York Mercantile Exchange) has dropped below $75 per troy ounce for the first time since April 13, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 1:12 p.m. Moscow time (10:12 a.m. GMT), the silver price was down by 3.86% at $74.95 per troy ounce. By of 1:23 p.m. Moscow time (10:23 a.m. GMT), the price of silver had extended losses to 4.66% as it traded at $74.33 per troy ounce.

Meanwhile the price of gold futures contracts for June 2026 delivery was down by 1.12% at $4,700 per troy ounce on the Comex exchange as of 1:23 p.m. Moscow time (10:23 a.m. GMT).