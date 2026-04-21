Conflict around Iran causes the largest oil crisis in history — IEA chief

PARIS, April 21. /TASS/. The situation around Iran caused the largest oil crisis in history, head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol said on the air with France Inter radio station.

If this oil crisis is combined with the gas crisis in relations with Russia, then it becomes a colossal crisis. Not merely oil and gas are the case in point but also fertilizers, petrochemicals and sulfur, Birol said. The crisis will affect developing economies most; the unemployment rate will grow in particular, he added.