India expands list of Russian companies allowed to insure vessels — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 20. /TASS/. India has authorized a larger number of Russian companies to insure vessels calling at its ports in support of energy supplies, Bloomberg reported, citing India’s Directorate General of Shipping.

According to the report, 11 Russian insurance companies that are not members of the International Group of P&I Clubs (Protection and Indemnity Clubs) - which provides coverage for 87% of global tonnage - are now permitted to offer such services. The list of Russian insurers was expanded this month to include Gazprom Insurance, Rosgosstrakh, and Balance Insurance.

On Friday, April 17, the US Department of the Treasury allowed operations involving the sale, transportation, and unloading of Russian-origin oil and petroleum products loaded onto tankers before April 17 to continue until May 16.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a military operation against Iran. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, came under strikes, while vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz were also targeted. US President Donald Trump announced a two-week mutual ceasefire with Iran on April 7. Following talks between the United States and Iran on April 11, the US Central Command said on April 13 it would begin a naval blockade of Iran, preventing the movement of vessels heading to the country’s ports or attempting to depart from its shores.