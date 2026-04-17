Brent price down almost 12% after Iran announces opening of Strait of Hormuz

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2026 delivery has fallen by almost 12% on London's ICE following the statement by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi that Iran had opened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial ships amid the ceasefire in Lebanon, according to trading data.

As of 3:25 p.m. Moscow time (12:25 p.m. GMT), before Iranian Foreign Minister’s statement, the Brent price was down by 5.06% at $94.36 a barrel.

By 3:53 p.m. Moscow time (12:53 p.m. GMT), following the statement, the price of Brent futures contracts had extended losses to 8.54% as it reached $90.9 per barrel, having declined below $91 per barrel first since April 8, 2026.

As of 3:55 p.m. Moscow time (12:55 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 9.93% at $89.52 a barrel, having fallen below $90 per barrel first since March 11, 2026. By 4:11 p.m. Moscow time (1:11 p.m. GMT) the price of Brent futures contracts had extended losses to 11.75% as it reached $87.71 per barrel, having declined below $88 per barrel first since March 11.

As of 4:18 p.m. Moscow time (1:18 p.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 10.06% at $89.39 a barrel. Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for June 2026 delivery was down by 10.58% at $81.52 per barrel.

Iran has opened the Strait of Hormuz to all commercial vessels for the remainder of the ceasefire, Araghchi said, adding that vessels will transit the strait via the route agreed upon with Tehran.