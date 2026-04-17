EU’s purchases of Russian pipeline gas, LNG down two-fold in January-February

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The European Union (EU) purchased Russian pipeline gas for 693 mln euros in January-February 2026, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 1 bln euros, according to Eurostat data and TASS calculations. The EU's total purchases of Russian gas fell two-fold in the reporting period to 1.7 bln euros.

In February, EU countries paid 454 mln euros for LNG from Russia. The main importers were France (253 mln euros), Spain (91 mln euros), and the Netherlands (82 mln euros). Belgium reduced its LNG purchases from Russia to the lowest level since August 2024 of 28 mln euros. The EU also imported 299 mln euros worth of Russian pipeline gas in February.

Overall, the European Union purchased gas from Russia in January and February worth around 1.7 bln euros, which is half the amount in the same period in 2025.

Russian LNG accounted for 14% of total EU LNG imports in February. The United States led with a 54.5% share.

The share of pipeline gas from Russia in the value of EU pipeline gas imports equaled 11.6%. Norway ranked first with 32%, followed by Algeria with 28%, and the UK with 13%.

On January 26, the EU Council finally approved a complete ban on supplies of Russian LNG to the EU from January 1, 2027, and pipeline gas from September 30, 2027. The ban on LNG imports under short-term contracts will take effect on April 25, 2026, while short-term pipeline gas contracts must be completed by June 17, 2026. The regulation entered into force upon publication on February 2, 2026.