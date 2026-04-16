Alrosa to launch gold mill at Degdekan deposit in 2029

MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Alrosa plans to put on a stream a gold mill at the Degdekan deposit in the Magadan Region, CEO of Diamonds of Anabar company Alexey Okorokov said at the Minex Far East forum in Magadan, the company said.

"Alrosa will commission the gold mill at the Degdekan deposit in 2029. The average annual production will total 3.3 tons of gold per year. Further to Degdekan deposit development, Alrosa will continue exploration in the Kolyma region for the purpose of implementing promising gold mining projects," the company informed.

The deposit was acquired in 2024 and the recently approved asset development strategy made it possible to start preparatory activities, Okorokov said.