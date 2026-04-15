India to send delegation to US to resume trade deal talks — agency

NEW DELHI, April 15. /TASS/. India will send a delegation to the United States next week to boost economic interaction and resume negotiations on signing of a bilateral trade agreement.

"The Indian government attaches particular importance to the upcoming talks," Press Trust of India news agency reported, citing government sources. The cabinet believes a trade deal with the US will be concluded after the American side clarifies which tariffs on Indian goods will be revised from their current levels, which is expected at the meeting. Moreover, New Delhi intends to obtain explanation from Washington regarding the investigation launched by the Office of the US Trade Representative into 60 countries, including India, on their compliance with the ban on the use of forced labor in the production of export goods.

At the beginning of the year, India postponed further negotiations on signing a bilateral trade agreement due to the tightening of the US’ tariff policy and the uncertain situation following the recognition of increased tariffs illegal by the US Supreme Court.

New Delhi and Washington have been negotiating a comprehensive trade agreement since February 2025. The agreement provides for a doubling of bilateral trade volume to $500 bln by 2030.

On August 6, 2025, the United States imposed additional 25% tariffs on India due to its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products. At the end of August, US duties on Indian goods and services were increased to 50%. In February of this year, the United States announced a reduction in mutual tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 18%. Washington also announced the lifting of 25% tariffs imposed due to India’s purchase of Russian oil.

India and the United States have finalized the first phase of the trade deal. Its provisions were intended to be converted into a legal document, which both sides had previously planned to sign in March.