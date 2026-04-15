Yakutia issues work permits for two new forest protection air groupings

YAKUTSK, April 15. /TASS/. Two new aviation groupings are allowed to work in Yakutia's Arctic districts, press service of Yakutia's Aviation Protection of Forests told TASS.

"The new aviation groupings in the Arctic Zone - in the Zhigansky and Srednekolymsky Districts - have received work permits," the press service said. "Yakutia has been building up the forest protection aviation groupings. On the eve of the new fire season, two new aviation groupings have been formed in the Srednekolymsky and the Zhigansky Districts. Every grouping is 30 people: the chief, two observer pilots, two dispatchers, two drivers and 23 paratroopers-firefighters."

In early April, the Srednekolymsky aviation grouping's team passed field training and received access to the fire season. "Their classes were conducted by experienced teachers from Yakutsk: theoretical and practical training included development of key skills, such as descents from the Mil Mi-8 helicopter. The Zhigan Aviation Department has also completed aerial training at the site in the village of Magan," the press service added.

The new aviation groupings have received special equipment, cargo and passenger off-road vehicles, camp property, fire extinguishing equipment, and personal protective equipment.

Forest protection development

In 2026, Yakutia has increased the grouping of its parachute fire service, where now 145 people are working. The region's aviation security system employs 848 paratrooper firefighters.

"We plan to increase the number of parachutists and firefighters to 200 to increase significantly efficiency of extinguishing forest fires in remote and hard-to-reach areas. The first batch of parachutists completed training in late February. The second batch continues training - the students are practicing skydiving in the Khangalassky District," the region's aviation security service said.

The newly created aviation divisions will protect additional ten million hectares in Yakutia. The region plans to open in 2027another aviation grouping in the Arctic - in the Abyysky District.

In the current season, Yakutia will have 50 aircraft to monitor and extinguish forest fires. At the region's 25 aviation departments (including the two newly opened ones), 52 observer pilots work to coordinate work from the air. All ground equipment that will be involved in extinguishing fires has passed a due technical inspection. The total number of vehicles ready for the season is 52.

Yakutia is a most fire-prone region in the Russian Federation. Forests take an area of 256.1 million hectares (83.4% of the territory).