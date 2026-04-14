Around 217,000 cyberattacks thwarted in Russia in 2025

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Around 217,000 cyberattacks were prevented in Russia in 2025, Deputy Director of the National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents Pyotr Belov told TASS.

"The number of cyberattacks has increased and in recent years has consistently remained at more than 200,000. These are the figures recorded by GosSOPKA (the State System for Detection, Prevention, and Elimination of the Consequences of Computer Attacks on Russia’s information resources). And we are talking about prevented cyberattacks. More precisely, about attacks that were unsuccessful and did not result in computer incidents. <…> According to data for 2025, there were 217,000," he said.

According to Belov, the number of cyberattacks has been rising annually since the start of the special military operation. At the same time, their intensity has not decreased, so there are currently no grounds to expect a significant decline this year.

He also reported ongoing work on a draft law concerning the State System for Detection, Prevention, and Elimination of the Consequences of Computer Attacks on Russia’s information resources.

"We are currently developing a draft federal law on the state system for the detection, prevention and elimination of the consequences of computer attacks, which would make it possible to establish it as an independent legal institution and define all the powers, rights, and obligations of its participants, as well as describe all processes and how the system should operate," he said.