Shipowners cancel voyages through Hormuz Strait — WSJ

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. The shipowners and brokers started canceling cargo voyages through the Strait of Hormuz amid the US threat to impose a sea blockade of Iran, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reports, citing polled market players.

The initial optimism about the settlement of the situation in the strait changed to strain because of new US threats, the news outlet said. The companies do not understand how the procedure of going through the strait will function. The shipowners also have concerns that they will now have to coordinate voyages through Hormuz not merely with Iran but also with the United States.

Many companies cancel or postpone dispatch of its ships against such background.