Iran's airspace to remain closed until April 14 — air traffic controllers

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. Iranian airspace will remain closed for at least another day, until the morning of April 14, a source in Middle Eastern air traffic control circles told TASS.

"The skies over Iran will be closed to flights until approximately 8:30 a.m. GMT on Tuesday, April 14," the source said, citing a decision made by the country's aviation authorities. According to him, Iranian authorities are making an exception for state, military, and medical aircraft, as well as search-and-rescue missions. "Such flights may be conducted with special permits from the civil aviation authority," the source noted.

Iran’s airspace was closed in the morning of February 28 after the US and Israel launched a military operation. Major Iranian cities, including Tehran, were targeted.