Annual inflation in Russia down to 5.86% in March 2026 — statistics

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia amounted to 5.86% in March 2026 against 5.91% in this February, the Federal Statistics Service, Rosstat, reported.

Consumer prices edged up by 0.6% in monthly terms.

According to statistics, foods prices gained 0.38% monthly and 4.97% annually in March of this year. Nonfoods prices had the uptick by 0.47% month on month and 3.54% year on year. Services prices hiked 1.07% against February and 5.03% in annual terms.

The price hike in the food segment was the most notable for bell pepper (+20%), cucumbers (+17%), carrots (+12,9%), hen eggs (+10.3%) and grapes (+8,3%). Prices declined by 29.1% for cucumbers and by 5.8% for oranges.

The rise in prices in the fuel segment equaled 1.2% for NGV fuel, 1.1% for motor gasoline, 0.5% for CNG, and 0.4% for diesel fuel.