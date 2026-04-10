Russia to assist Vietnam in ensuring the country's energy security — Rosatom

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom and the Vietnam Institute of Petroleum will jointly implement projects aimed at ensuring Vietnam's energy security, the state corporation's press service reported.

During the working meeting, the organizations discussed the potential and areas of cooperation on nuclear energy and advanced energy solutions aimed at ensuring Vietnam's energy security and sustainable development.

"The parties agreed to focus on several key areas. The first is the study and assessment of the role of nuclear energy in the country's energy mix, its contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and providing a stable base load. The second area involves joint training of highly qualified personnel, including expert exchange, postgraduate education, and professional development for engineering and technical specialists. The third is the exchange of international experience and standards in the field of nuclear and radiation safety, as well as environmental protection," the statement said.

The parties also discussed the possibility of linking nuclear energy research with the development of new energy and high-tech areas in the context of the global energy transition.

"We highly value Rosatom's role, reputation, and technological potential in the nuclear energy sector. Sharing experiences and conducting joint research with international partners with extensive experience is essential for creating a solid scientific foundation, expanding human resources, and developing high-quality expert and analytical support for the long-term development of Vietnam's energy sector. We look forward to fruitful and long-term cooperation," said Nguyen Van Tu, Acting Deputy Director of the Vietnam Petroleum Institute.

On March 23, Russia and Vietnam signed an intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the construction of the Ninh Thuan-1 nuclear power plant. The agreement regulates the terms and key areas of cooperation between the parties as part of the plant's construction project, which includes the construction of two Russian-design power units with VVER-1200 reactors with a total installed capacity of 2,400 MW. The parties are also continuing the Vietnam Nuclear Science and Technology Center project, which includes the construction of a Russian-designed research reactor. Another area of long-standing cooperation is the successful operation of the Dalat research reactor, which runs on Russian fuel and supplies Vietnam with medical isotopes.