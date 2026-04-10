EU member-countries to face jet fuel shortage in 3 weeks — FT

LONDON, April 10. /TASS/. Airports in EU countries will face an aviation fuel shortage in three weeks in case the Strait of Hormuz is not unblocked, Financial Times (FT) newspaper said, citing a letter of ACI Europe trade association.

"If the passage through the Strait of Hormuz does not resume in any significant and stable way within the next three weeks, systemic jet fuel shortage is set to become a reality for the EU," the association said in the letter addressed to Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the EU Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism.

"There is for now no EU-wide mapping/assessment and monitoring of jet fuel production and availability," the association noted.

"A supply crunch would severely disrupt airport operations and air connectivity, with the risk of harsh economic impacts for the communities affected and for Europe in case of a systemic shortage of jet fuel," it added.