Chevron cuts oil output by 6% amid Middle East war — Bloomberg

NEW YORK, April 9. /TASS/. US company Chevron reduced its oil production by 6% in the Q1 of 2026 compared with the Q4 of 2025, including due to the impact of the US military operation against Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing company data.

According to the agency, average daily production in the Q4 of 2025 stood at about 4.05 mln barrels of oil, while in the Q1 of 2026 it amounted to 3.8-3.9 mln barrels.

Chevron representatives said the decline was driven by reduced output at fields in Persian Gulf countries and Israel, as well as by issues at facilities in Kazakhstan.