US may soften sanctions on Russian oil this week — news portal

NEW YORK, April 9. /TASS/. The US presidential administration is expected to extend softening of sanctions on Russian oil this week, Semafor news portal said, citing ex-officials.

The decision can be made in coming days and a similar step for Iran will follow, the sources believe. This will take place amid high fuel prices in the United States and continuing discussions on settlement of the conflict in the Middle East.

Such approach evidences a change in the Washington’s sanction policy, the news portal said. Restrictions are being used more and more frequently as a flexible market regulation mechanism, rather than the main pressure instrument, Semafor said.

The US Treasury earlier canceled sanctions on Russian oil and oil products loaded on ships before March 12.