Expert predicts gold prices up to $5,350/oz. by year-end

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Gold prices may climb to $5,350 per ounce amid the global geopolitical instability continuing and the asset exit from the lingering adjustment phase, Nikolay Maslikov from BCS Investment World told TASS.

"Our forecast for gold as of 2026 year-end is $5,300 - 5,350 per ounce. We believe gold may withdraw from the protracted adjustment amid the maintained geopolitical instability after oil prices stabilize and global recession probability. It will be followed by other metals but higher volatility is inherent to them," the analyst said.

Boris Krasnozhenov from Alfa-Bank keeps the forecast of the average gold price at $5,000 per ounce in 2026. Gold remains a unique liquid asset to hedge risks with the average daily trading figure above $200 mln, he noted.

"The latest escalation of geopolitical risks in the Middle East showed that US Treasuries ceased to be a ‘safe haven’ for investors," Krasnozhenov said. Gold prices are also supported by limited supply, he added.