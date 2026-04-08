Shares of Russian oil companies down on Moscow Exchange amid decline in oil prices

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Shares of Russian oil companies were down by 1.3-5.26% as the morning trading session stared on the Moscow Exchange on Wednesday, according to trade data. This follows a decline in oil prices amid US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a two-week ceasefire with Iran.

As of 8:56 a.m. Moscow time (5:56 a.m. GMT), the price of Rosneft shares was down by 5.26% at 452.55 rubles per share, the Lukoil price was down by 2.71% at 5,440 rubles per share, while the Gazprom Neft price was down by 3.23% at 521.95 per share. Prices of ordinary shares of Tatneft and Surgutneftegas were down by 4.57% at 567 rubles and by 1.3% at 20.940 rubles per share, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for June 2026 delivery was down by 14.19% on London's ICE at $93.77 per barrel, and the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for May 2026 delivery was down by 15.23% at $95.75 per barrel.