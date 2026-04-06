Drone attack on Novorossiysk does not affect Kazakh oil exports — ministry

ASTANA, April 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian drone attack on Novorossiysk overnight did not impact the volumes of oil exports from Kazakhstan, the press service of Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry reported.

"The Energy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan is monitoring the situation surrounding the incident at the port of Novorossiysk on April 5. According to available information, these events did not impact the volumes of Kazakh oil exports," the report said. As of today, "the reception and transportation of Kazakhstan’s crude oil through the main oil pipeline system is proceeding as normal," according to the report. Export plans are being fulfilled on schedule.

Novorossiysk Mayor Andrey Kravchenko said earlier that after the overnight attack by Ukrainian drones, damage was recorded in 25 houses.