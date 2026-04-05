Yerevan understands it can’t simultaneously stay in EAEU and EU — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. The Armenian leadership is aware that the South Caucasus republic cannot simultaneously stay in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a comment for Vesti TV program journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"But the Armenian leadership believes that currently nothing impedes the EAEU and nothing threatens the EAEU and if such a situation emerges, they will examine it, weigh all arguments for and against it and make a decision. This is also a sovereign position and at least it is important that Yerevan understands that," Peskov said.

The operational systems of the EAEU and the EU are different and unmatchable, the Kremlin spokesman said.

"We say that at a certain stage, if you go further with the European Union, these two systems are unmatchable. These are different operational systems. At some point, you have to choose," the Russian presidential spokesman said, commenting on Armenia’s EAEU membership and its plans to join the EU.

Armenia’s participation in the Eurasian Economic Union allows the South Caucasus republic to develop at a pace above the average in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), he said.

"We have EAEU integration. And you earn money, considerable funds there. And your EAEU membership allows you now to develop at an accelerated rate, much higher than the CIS average and surely higher than in the Russian Federation," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on Armenia’s EAEU membership.