Cuba thanks Russia for valuable cargo amid energy difficulties — minister

HAVANA, March 31. /TASS/. Cuban authorities have expressed gratitude to Russia for the support provided during a challenging time in the country’s energy system, Cuban Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy said.

"Our gratitude to the government and people of Russia for all the support we are receiving," he wrote on X.

A valuable cargo from Russia has arrived in Cuba, the minister said. He emphasized that this assistance comes amid a difficult energy situation facing the Caribbean nation.

Earlier, Russia’s Transport Ministry said the Russian tanker Anatoly Kolodkin carrying 100,000 tonnes of oil as humanitarian cargo had arrived in Cuba. According to the ministry, the vessel is awaiting unloading at the port of Matanzas.