Russian stocks up as main trading session opens

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market went up as the main trading session started on Monday as the MOEX and RTS indices added 0.25% to 2,796.5 and 1,085.67 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble gained 1.85 kopecks as trading opened compared with previous closing to 11.842 rubles.

As of 10:15 a.m. Moscow time (07:15 a.m. GMT), the indices were up by 0.09% at 2,792.12 points and 1,083.97 points, respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was down by 5.3 kopecks at 11.77 rubles.

The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker rose by 0.74% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT), reaching 2,810.35 points.