Russian stock market grows in early trading

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The Russian stock market moved into growth at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices were down 0.12% at 2,819.5 and 1,081.44 points, respectively. The yuan was down 5.25 kopecks compared with the previous trading session’s close and stood at 11.6295 rubles.

By 10:15 Moscow time, the MOEX index had moved into growth and stood at 2,829.22 points (+0.23%), while the RTS index stood at 1,085.17 points (+0.23%). At the same time, the yuan moved into growth by 5.15 kopecks and traded at 11.7335 rubles.