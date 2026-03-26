Russia has reserves to redirect oil export flows — Novak

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. Russia has reserves to redirect oil export flows, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We have diversified supply routes, as you know – there are pipeline supplies via the ESPO pipeline, Skovorodino-Mohe, via Kazakhstan, as well as ports in the Black Sea and the Baltic. Therefore, there are reserves, and we will use them," he said on the sidelines of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs congress.

According to him, Russia is developing relations in this area with friendly countries, regardless of Europe’s decisions regarding Russian energy resources. "Today we are developing relations with our friendly countries and establishing long-term partnerships with those partners that have economic growth and are ready to conclude long-term agreements with us," he noted.

Speaking about the situation in the Middle East, Novak recalled that Russia does not carry out maritime oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz. "We do not have maritime supplies through the Strait of Hormuz," he said.