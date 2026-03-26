Russian central bank sells yuan worth $55.95 mln for March 25 settlements

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market for settlements dated March 25, 2026, in the amount of 4.6 bln rubles ($55.95 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency sales on the domestic market for settlements dated March 24 amounted to 4.5 bln rubles ($54.73 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the Moscow Exchange’s currency section using the yuan-ruble instrument.