Capital investment of Russian oil production companies exceeded $23.92 bln in 2025

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Capital investment by vertically integrated Russian oil companies in oil production totaled 1.934 trillion rubles ($23.92 bln) in 2025, increasing by 0.8% compared with the previous year, according to a presentation accompanying a report by Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev at a meeting of the ministry’s board.

The document said that capital expenditures amounted to 1.823 trillion rubles ($22.56 bln) in 2022, 2.056 trillion rubles ($25.45 bln) in 2023, and 1.918 trillion rubles ($23.73 bln) in 2024.

Oil production in 2025, according to the Energy Ministry, totaled 511.5 mln tons, which is 0.9% lower than the 2024 level. At the same time, as Tsivilev noted, the industry demonstrated resilience despite a high level of geopolitical instability.

The minister also drew attention to the increase in refining depth and the yield of light petroleum products. According to the presentation, refining depth increased by 0.2 percentage points to 84.2%, while the yield of light petroleum products rose by 0.4 percentage points to 65.8%. Shipments of motor gasoline to the domestic market totaled 39 mln tons, which is 0.5% higher than the 2024 level.

Upcoming challenges

Speaking about key challenges for the industry, Tsivilev stressed that current problems in the oil and gas sector are related to the deterioration of the mineral resource base. The share of hard-to-recover oil and gas reserves in Russia has increased by 40%, and in the structure of current resources already reaches 75%, with the potential to rise to 85%.

At the same time, according to him, Russia maintains its position among the top three largest oil-producing countries, while the share of oil supplies to friendly countries reached 94.5% in 2025, increasing by 0.1 percentage points compared with 2024.

Tsivilev highlighted the development of oil refining and petrochemicals among the key priorities for the development of the industry.