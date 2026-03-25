Russia to discover dozens of oil and gas fields in 2026

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Hundreds of solid minerals deposits and dozens of oil and gas fields may be discovered in Russia this year, head of Rosnedra (the Federal Subsoil Resources Management Agency) Oleg Kazanov said in an interview with TASS.

"These will be dozens of new deposits for hydrocarbon raw materials and hundreds of deposits for solid minerals," he said.

He called the discovery of deposits a creative process. "We don't have a plan to discover a deposit, just as an artist doesn't have a plan to paint a picture. It's a creative process."

In 2025, 317 deposits of solid minerals and hydrocarbons were placed on the state balance sheet, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment said earlier. Discoveries took place all over the country from Central Russia to Siberia, the Far East and the Arctic. Of the 317 deposits, 276 are solid minerals, and 41 more are hydrocarbons.