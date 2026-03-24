Russian stock market closes with growing major indices

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.16% to 2,838 points at the close of the main trading session on Tuesday, while the dollar-denominated RTS index increased by 1.29% to 1,104 points.

The yuan exchange rate fell by 25 kopecks to 11.66 rubles.

"The MOEX index stabilized in the lower part of the 2,800-2,900 point range above the key support area. Market dynamics this week were influenced by the pullback in oil prices from $110 and the strengthening of the ruble. At the same time, the rise in heavyweight stocks such as Gazprom and Novatek drew attention today — Middle East events may increase demand for Russian raw materials," Alexander Shepelev, a stock market expert at BCS World of Investments, said.

"The biggest gainers on the stock market were Gazprom shares (+2.9%), apparently on news that China and some EU countries are increasing imports of Russian pipeline gas amid the Middle East energy crisis," Natalia Milchakova, lead analyst at Freedom Finance Global, noted.

The biggest decliners, she said, were shares of retailer M.Video (-6.6%), apparently due to an additional share issuance.

BCS World of Investments forecasts the MOEX index at 2,800-2,900 points on Wednesday. The dollar may settle at 80-82 rubles, and the yuan at 11.6-12 rubles.

According to Freedom Finance Global, the MOEX index will fluctuate in the range of 2,800-2,900 points on Wednesday. The forecast for the dollar, euro and yuan exchange rates is 79-81 rubles, 92-94 rubles, and 11.6-12 rubles, respectively.