Russia maintains leading positions in wheat, fish, sunflower oil trade

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia maintains leading positions globally in the trade of wheat, fish and sunflower oil, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiya-1 television program Vesti.

"Our country maintains leading positions in the trade of wheat, fish, and sunflower oil," Patrushev said.

The deputy prime minister recalled that by the end of 2025, exports of Russian agricultural products exceeded $41 bln. "In particular, sales of fish and seafood increased by 22%, the meat and dairy group grew by about 20%, and supplies of confectionery products rose by 14%," Patrushev added.

Overall, the geography of Russian agricultural exports covers more than 160 countries. At the same time, 90% of the total volume is shipped to friendly countries, he noted.

"Thus, Russia makes a significant contribution to ensuring global food security," the deputy prime minister stressed.