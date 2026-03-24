Russian stocks shift to decline

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined after rising at the start of the main trading session, according to data from the Moscow Exchange. The yuan rate is also falling.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX Exchange and RTS indices were up 0.08%, to 2,835.62 and 1,091.01 points, respectively. The yuan was down 15.25 kopecks from the previous close and amounted to 11.758 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index had declined to 2,832.29 points (-0.04%), while the RTS index was at 1,089.73 points (-0.04%). Meanwhile, the yuan rate accelerated its decline to 17.65 kopecks and traded at 11.734 rubles.

The Moscow Exchange Index with an additional ticker (IMOEX2) fell 0.1% at the opening of the morning trading session (7:00 a.m. Moscow time) to 2,830.53 points.