Lukoil recognizes $19.6 bln loss on foreign asset disposal — report

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Lukoil has recognized a 1.667 trillion ruble ($19.6 bln) loss from the disposal and impairment of its foreign assets, according to the company's IFRS financial report.

"The operating results of these companies are reflected as discontinued operations. The Lukoil International Group represents a discontinued operation as it is a separate major line of business (virtually the entire 'Abroad' geographic segment)," the report notes.

Following the loss of control over Lukoil International, the investment was written off in full, resulting in impairment losses recognized in 2025 amounting to 1.667 trillion rubles.

Last October, the UK and the US designated Lukoil on their sanctions lists. Following the imposition of these restrictions, Lukoil announced its intention to divest its foreign assets. OFAC issued a license permitting transactions related to negotiations for the sale, disposal, or transfer of Lukoil International and its assets, while prohibiting the transfer of funds to persons in Russia or to Russian accounts. This license was initially granted until December 13, 2025, but has since been extended several times and is currently valid until April 1, 2026.

The report notes that the company cannot assess the likelihood of the potential outcomes of the sale, disposal, or transfer of its investment in Lukoil International, as the result depends entirely on OFAC's decision, which may approve or block the transaction, or terminate the license prior to its expiration. Furthermore, if the sale of foreign assets is approved, the proceeds will highly likely be deposited into a restricted account, with withdrawals permitted only after sanctions are lifted.

"Due to high uncertainty regarding the timeline for the lifting of restrictions and the receipt of sale proceeds, management has valued the equity investment in Lukoil International - which no longer provides control - at approximately zero," the report states.

At the same time, actual events and results in the next financial year, particularly OFAC decisions and the completion of the Lukoil International sale, may lead to a partial reversal of the investment write-down.