Russia and Serbia preparing five-year economic cooperation program — ministry

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia are preparing an economic cooperation program for the next five years, the Russian Economic Development Ministry following the visit of minister Maxim Reshetnikov to Belgrade.

"Following the meeting, the parties announced preparations for the signing of an economic cooperation program between Russia and Serbia for the next five years. This is a comprehensive document that will cover all areas of interaction and will give new impetus to joint projects," the ministry noted.

Reshetnikov stressed that "Serbia's independent position allows the countries to strengthen cooperation."

"This is confirmed by the busy work agenda within the Russian-Serbian intergovernmental committee," the minister noted.