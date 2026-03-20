Value of Russian pipeline gas imports to China falls 8% in January - February

BEIJING, March 20. /TASS/. The value of Russian pipeline gas supplies to China declined by about 8% year-on-year in January-February, totaling $1.61 bln, according to data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

According to the agency’s statistics, Russia ranks first among exporters of pipeline gas to China by this indicator. The statement has not disclosed the physical volume of pipeline gas imported by China in recent years.

Turkmenistan ranked second after Russia among pipeline gas suppliers to China in January - February (down 6.1% year-on-year to $1.29 bln). Russia was followed by Myanmar ($267.57 mln), Kazakhstan ($86.29 mln), and Uzbekistan ($1.08 mln).

In monthly terms, the value of Russian pipeline gas exports to China declined by 3.5% in February compared with January, totaling $790.82 mln.

According to GAC statistics, China increased imports of pipeline gas from Russia by 25% in 2024, to $8.03 bln. In 2025, the figure rose by 17.1% to $9.41 bln, while supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline increased by about 25% in volume terms to approximately 38.8 bln cubic meters.

Following Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to China in late August - early September 2025, the sides signed a legally binding memorandum on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline with a capacity of 50 bln cubic meters. It was also decided to increase supplies via the existing Power of Siberia pipeline to 44 bln cubic meters per year from the initial design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters, and to expand supplies via the under-construction Far Eastern route by 2 bln cubic meters, from 10 to 12 bln cubic meters per year. In total, Russia will be able to supply China with up to 106 bln cubic meters of gas annually once all projects are completed.