Hainan to host 6th international consumer products expo on April 13-18

HAIKOU, March 20. /TASS/. The 6th China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) will take place in Haikou, the capital city of southern China’s Hainan Province, from April 13-18, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the organizing committee.

The event is organized jointly by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce and the Hainan provincial government. The expo will become a landmark event in the province since special customs closure operations at the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) were launched there in December. This year, Canada will be the guest country of honor.

Participants will present their expositions at the International Convention and Exhibition Center in Haikou. The organizers also announced holding two expositions, the 2026 Sanya International Yacht Show and the International Health Consumption Show in the Boao Lecheng pilot zone of international medical tourism.

The program includes holding presentations of new products, partner search sessions, and more than theme events meant to encourage consumption.

In 2025, the 5th CICPE brought together 1,767 companies and 4,209 consumer brands from 71 countries and regions.