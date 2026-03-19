Price of aluminum futures down almost 9% on LME

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The price of aluminum futures for delivery in June 2026 on the London Metal Exchange (LME) has extended losses almost to 9%, having declined to $3,115 per ton for the first time since February 26, 2026, according to trading data.

As of 3:11 p.m. Moscow time (12:11 p.m. GMT), the price of aluminum futures was down by 2.88% at $3,321 per ton. By 3:38 p.m. Moscow time (12:38 p.m. GMT), the price aluminum price had extended losses to 8.9% reaching $3,115 per ton.

Later the price of aluminum futures was $3,181.5 per ton (-6.96%), according to trading data as of 4:10 p.m. Moscow time (1:10 p.m. GMT).

The price of aluminum futures has demonstrated the sharpest drop for the first time since 2018, Bloomberg said.