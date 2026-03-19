Rosatom assesses radiation situation near Iran’s Bushehr nuke plant as normal

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. The radiation background outside the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran is normal, and international observers have not recorded any emissions into the atmosphere, CEO of Russia’s state atomic energy corporation Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"At present, the radiation background there is normal, its level is natural, and no emissions have been recorded either by us or international observers," he said.

Earlier, Rosatom confirmed that the area in close proximity to the Bushehr NPP’s power unit was struck on Wednesday evening. It was the first recorded attack on the nuclear power plant since the United States and Israel launched hostilities against Iran on February 28. The Islamic republic reported the attack to Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi who called for maximum restraint during the conflict in order to prevent the risk of a nuclear accident.

Construction work at the Bushehr nuke plant was halted on March 3 amid the US-Israeli aggression on Iran.