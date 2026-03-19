Rosatom plans evacuation of employees from Bushehr NPP as soon as situation permits — CEO

MOSCOW, March 19. /TASS/. Rosatom will conduct another evacuation from the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Iran as soon as the military and political situation allows, Chief Executive Officer of the state corporation Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

A strike was recorded on the previous day near Unit 1, which was the first direct attack on the station, he noted, adding that the shell exploded and damaged one of the buildings not related to the nuclear cycle.

"We're preparing another evacuation. This will be a major central evacuation, after which literally a few dozen people will remain at the station. This will ensure the equipment is looked after. <...> As soon as the military and political situation allows, people will leave the station and Iran. A route has been developed through Armenia," the chief executive said.

Rosatom had previously evacuated all children and some family members of employees at the Bushehr NPP site before the conflict in the Middle East escalated.

Likhachev said earlier that no Rosatom employees were injured in the strike on the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant. Around 480 Russian citizens remain at the plant, with a third evacuation of personnel being prepared.