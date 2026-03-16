Gas reserves in European UGS facilities down below 29%

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Gas reserves in Europe’s underground gas storage (UGS) facilities have fallen below 29% despite a significant slowdown in the withdrawal pace, according to data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

Gas withdrawal from UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to around 177 mln cubic meters (mcm) on March 14, while pumping equaled 91 mcm. Gas volumes in UGS facilities currently total about 32 bln cubic meters (bcm).

European UGS facilities are currently 28.97% full (13.02 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years).

Since the start of the heating season on October 13, 2025, EU countries have withdrawn more than 67.5 bcm of gas from storage facilities. Net withdrawal is approaching 60 bcm.