BRUSSELS, March 6. /TASS/. The European Union is considering various options of helping to restart supplies over the Druzhba oil pipeline, including provision of financial aid, a spokesperson of the European Commission said.

"I can confirm the European Commission is reviewing options of how to support resumption of oil supplies, including possible financial aid," he said.

The European Commission (EC) has acknowledged Slovakia and Hungary's claim that they are correct in their efforts to have Ukraine resume oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico told reporters earlier.

Fico informed that EC President Ursula von der Leyen held a discussion with Zelensky regarding the resumption of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto noted in his turn that Kiev is unlikely to resume Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline before the Hungarian parliamentary elections scheduled for April 12, as it seeks to complicate the situation in the country and help the Hungarian opposition.

Russian oil is not coming to Hungary via the Druzhba pipeline since January.